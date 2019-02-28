Dr. Joseph Desantis, FACS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desantis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Desantis, FACS
Overview
Dr. Joseph Desantis, FACS is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Danville, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Geisinger Medical Center.
Dr. Desantis works at
Locations
-
1
Geisinger Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery100 N Academy Ave, Danville, PA 17822 Directions (570) 271-6363
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Desantis?
It has been 7 years since my breast reduction. He was a wonderful doctor who explains everything and always encourages questions. He did an amazing job.
About Dr. Joseph Desantis, FACS
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1053387209
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desantis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desantis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desantis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desantis works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Desantis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desantis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desantis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desantis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.