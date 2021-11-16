Dr. Joseph Derose, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Derose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Derose, DO
Overview
Dr. Joseph Derose, DO is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.
Locations
Jefferson Health Fish Pond Primary & Specialty Care - Infectious Disease354 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Bldg 2, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions
Voorhees Specialty Care- Infectious Diseases333 Laurel Oak Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent bed side manner, listens and takes time to respond and explain. Discusses options with patient. Responds to phone calls in a timely manner. Would most definitely recommend Dr. DeRose. He is a caring professional.
About Dr. Joseph Derose, DO
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1003158247
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Rutgers New Jersey Medical School
- Rutgers New Jersey Medical School
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of New York Institute Of Technology
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
