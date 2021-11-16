Overview

Dr. Joseph Derose, DO is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.



Dr. Derose works at Jefferson Health Fish Pond Primary & Specialty Care - Infectious Disease in Sewell, NJ with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

