Dr. Joseph Derose, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Joseph Derose, DO

Infectious Disease Medicine
4.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joseph Derose, DO is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.

Dr. Derose works at Jefferson Health Fish Pond Primary & Specialty Care - Infectious Disease in Sewell, NJ with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Health Fish Pond Primary & Specialty Care - Infectious Disease
    354 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Bldg 2, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Voorhees Specialty Care- Infectious Diseases
    333 Laurel Oak Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Sepsis
Bacterial Sepsis
Endocarditis
Sepsis
Bacterial Sepsis
Endocarditis

Treatment frequency



Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 30 ratings
Patient Ratings (30)
5 Star
(26)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(3)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Joseph Derose, DO

  • Infectious Disease Medicine
  • 9 years of experience
  • English
  • 1003158247
Education & Certifications

  • Temple University Hospital
  • Rutgers New Jersey Medical School
  • Rutgers New Jersey Medical School
  • New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of New York Institute Of Technology
  • Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Joseph Derose, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Derose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Derose has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Derose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

30 patients have reviewed Dr. Derose. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Derose.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Derose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Derose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

