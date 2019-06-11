Dr. Joseph Deorio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deorio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Deorio, MD
Dr. Joseph Deorio, MD is an Urology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Los Alamitos Medical Center and St. Mary Medical Center.
Ascent Urology6226 E Spring St Ste 260, Long Beach, CA 90815 Directions (562) 283-4876
MCSO, Fadi Habíb MD7447 W Talcott Ave Ste 522, Chicago, IL 60631 Directions (773) 763-1314
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
- St. Mary Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. DeOrio is an excellent Urologist. He explains things very well, and is very good about explaining options and a game plan for care. Highly recommend.
- Los Angeles County Usc Med Center Keck School Of Med
- La Cnty Gnrl Usc
- LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
- Princeton University
Dr. Deorio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deorio accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deorio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deorio has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Neurogenic Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deorio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Deorio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deorio.
