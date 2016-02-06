Dr. Joseph Demidovich III, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Demidovich III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Demidovich III, DO
Overview
Dr. Joseph Demidovich III, DO is a Pulmonologist in East Norriton, PA. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Montgomery and Suburban Community Hospital.
Locations
CritAcuity Medical Group325 W Germantown Pike Ste 301, East Norriton, PA 19403 Directions (610) 275-2446
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Montgomery
- Suburban Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Demidovich III?
He was very nice and listened to my concerns. He was thorough and seems genuinely interested in getting to the problem and working out the solution. So far I am very happy with his care and the office staff that I have been in contact with are efficient and polite as well.
About Dr. Joseph Demidovich III, DO
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1609059112
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Demidovich III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Demidovich III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Demidovich III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Demidovich III has seen patients for Sleep Apnea and Respiratory Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Demidovich III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Demidovich III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Demidovich III.
