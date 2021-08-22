Overview

Dr. Joseph Dement, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mission Hospital and Mission Hospital Mcdowell.



Dr. Dement works at Asheville Orthopaedic Associates in Asheville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.