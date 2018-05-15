Overview

Dr. Joseph Delserra, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Moses Taylor Hospital and Regional Hospital Of Scranton.



Dr. Delserra works at Northeastern Surgical Specialists P C. in Scranton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.