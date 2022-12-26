Overview

Dr. Joseph Del Pizzo, MD is a Transplant Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Transplant Nephrology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College Of Medicine-Yeshiva University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Del Pizzo works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Kidney Cancer and Kidney Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.