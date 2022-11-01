Overview

Dr. Joseph Decarlo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with UT Health Tyler.



Dr. Decarlo works at Urology Tyler, PA in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.