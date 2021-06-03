See All Plastic Surgeons in Greenville, SC
Dr. Joseph Debrux, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (23)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joseph Debrux, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Debrux works at Greenville Health System - Surgery in Greenville, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carolina Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics-Patewood
    200 Patewood Dr Ste B480, Greenville, SC 29615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 454-4570

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia

Treatment frequency



Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Bedsores
Big Ears
Birthmark
Cleft Lip
Congenital Anomalies of Breast
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna
Dermabrasion
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Localized Fat Deposits
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Spider Veins
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 03, 2021
    Dr debrux has been working with my son since birth...my son was born with a cleft pallate and lip...dr debrux did the surgery...you cant even tell my son had a cleft...he is very professional and very passionate about what he does! He is an amazing dr and i hoghly highly recommend him!
    Amy Bratcher — Jun 03, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Debrux, MD
    About Dr. Joseph Debrux, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457521668
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Debrux, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Debrux is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Debrux has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Debrux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Debrux works at Greenville Health System - Surgery in Greenville, SC. View the full address on Dr. Debrux’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Debrux. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Debrux.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Debrux, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Debrux appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

