Dr. Joseph Debrux, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Debrux works at Greenville Health System - Surgery in Greenville, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.