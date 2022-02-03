Dr. Joseph Deantonio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deantonio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Deantonio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Deantonio, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lawrenceville, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell and Capital Health Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Deantonio works at
Locations
Lawrence Gastroenterology PA3100 Princeton Pike Bldg 4, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 Directions (609) 882-2185
Hospital Affiliations
- Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
- Capital Health Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient since 1995. Dr. DeAntonio has been very attentive to my needs as a patient. He explains his diagnosis and recommendations so that a layman can understand and feel confident in his recommendations. He also takes the time to explain everything to my wife and family. I highly recommend Dr. DeAntonio.
About Dr. Joseph Deantonio, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- St Louis Univ Sch Of Med
- Internal Medicine
