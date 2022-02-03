Overview

Dr. Joseph Deantonio, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lawrenceville, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell and Capital Health Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Deantonio works at Lawrence Gastroenterology PA in Lawrenceville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.