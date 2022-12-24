Overview

Dr. Joseph De La Garza, MD is an Oncology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Oncology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Hospital.



Dr. De La Garza works at Texas Oncology Surgical Specialists in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Hysterectomy - Open and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.