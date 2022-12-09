Dr. Joseph David, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. David is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph David, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph David, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.
Dr. David works at
Locations
-
1
Arizona Digestive Health - Central Phoenix, Edwards 6131300 N 12th St Ste 613, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 254-5321
-
2
Talbert Medical Group Central Medical1410 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 716-9655
-
3
Banner -- University Medical Center Phoenix1111 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 839-2000
- 4 15215 S 48th St Ste 161, Phoenix, AZ 85044 Directions (602) 633-4493
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. David?
Dr. David was very professional and has excellent bedside manner. He provide an excellent overview of the procedure.
About Dr. Joseph David, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1700874310
Education & Certifications
- PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. David has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. David has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. David works at
Dr. David has seen patients for Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. David on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. David. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. David.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. David, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. David appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.