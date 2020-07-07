Overview

Dr. Joseph Davey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.



Dr. Davey works at OU Health in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Arm, Humerus Fracture and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.