Dr. Joseph Dantonio, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Dantonio, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Narberth, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Holy Redeemer Hospital.
Locations
1
Joseph Dantonio MD PC231 Avon Rd, Narberth, PA 19072 Directions (610) 668-1957
- 2 615 W Main St, Lansdale, PA 19446 Directions (610) 668-1957
3
Holy Redeemer1648 Huntingdon Pike, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Directions (610) 940-2604
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Redeemer Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. D is a fantastic psychiatrist. He’s very kind, compassionate & caring. He’s smart, knowledgeable & very understanding.
About Dr. Joseph Dantonio, MD
- Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1457327538
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dantonio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
