Dr. Joseph Dankoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dankoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Dankoff, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Dankoff, MD is an Urology Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital, Akron General Medical Center and Western Reserve Hospital.
Dr. Dankoff works at
Locations
-
1
Summa Health Medical Group Urology95 Arch St Ste 165, Akron, OH 44304 Directions (330) 374-1255Monday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron City Hospital
- Akron General Medical Center
- Western Reserve Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dankoff?
Dr. Dankoff and his associates are amazing. He takes the time to explain your medical condition. He is an expert in his speciality and I would trust his care to anyone I know. I highly recommend his practice.
About Dr. Joseph Dankoff, MD
- Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1831166727
Education & Certifications
- Ne Ohio University College Med
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dankoff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dankoff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dankoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dankoff works at
Dr. Dankoff has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dankoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Dankoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dankoff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dankoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dankoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.