Dr. Joseph Daniels, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daniels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Daniels, DO
Overview
Dr. Joseph Daniels, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE OF MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth and Usmd Hospital At Fort Worth.
Dr. Daniels works at
Locations
-
1
Fort Worth Office/ Bryant Irvin N.4441 Bryant Irvin Rd N, Fort Worth, TX 76107 Directions (817) 731-9400
-
2
Southwest Orthopedics6311 Southwest Blvd, Benbrook, TX 76132 Directions (817) 731-9400
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth
- Usmd Hospital At Fort Worth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Daniels?
Was referred to Dr. Daniels by my primary care doctor. Dr. Daniels seemed genuinely concerned and offered a number of options and follow-up. Very personable and friendly. I have upcoming treatment to address hip issue, so we will see how it plays out. But initial appointment went well. Came across as an overall good guy.
About Dr. Joseph Daniels, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1568409571
Education & Certifications
- Dallas/Fort Worth Medical Center
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE OF MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daniels has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniels accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daniels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daniels works at
Dr. Daniels has seen patients for Elbow Sprain, Runner's Knee and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daniels on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Daniels speaks Spanish.
91 patients have reviewed Dr. Daniels. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daniels.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daniels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daniels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.