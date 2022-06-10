Overview

Dr. Joseph Daniels, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE OF MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth and Usmd Hospital At Fort Worth.



Dr. Daniels works at Southwest Orthopedics in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Benbrook, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Elbow Sprain, Runner's Knee and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.