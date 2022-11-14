See All Podiatrists in Grand Junction, CO
Dr. Joseph Dahlin, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joseph Dahlin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Grand Junction, CO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with Colorado Canyons Hospital & Medical Center and Community Hospital.

Dr. Dahlin works at Colorado Foot & Ankle Wellness in Grand Junction, CO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Colorado Foot & Ankle Wellness
    241 Grand Ave Ste 3, Grand Junction, CO 81501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 433-7547
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Colorado Canyons Hospital & Medical Center
  • Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Bunion

Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Contracture Chevron Icon
Amputated Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthrodesis Chevron Icon
Ankle Clonus Chevron Icon
Ankle Defects - Short Stature Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Limb Salvage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Nerve Release Testing Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ulcers Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Distal Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Double Nails on the Fifth Toe Chevron Icon
Female Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot And Ankle Osteophyte Chevron Icon
Foot and-or Ankle Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Foot Callus Chevron Icon
Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fractured Lower Leg Chevron Icon
Geriatric Foot Care Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
High Arch Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Insufficiency Fracture Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Reconstruction Recovery Chevron Icon
Joint Stiffness Chevron Icon
Joint Swelling Chevron Icon
Ligament Sprain Chevron Icon
Ligament Tears Chevron Icon
Malunion of Fracture Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail Abnormality Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nail Care Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Nail Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Nail Dysplasia, Isolated Congenital Chevron Icon
Nail Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Neuro-Muscular Conditions Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory Chevron Icon
Neurovascular Conditions Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Toe Chevron Icon
Pain in Extremities Chevron Icon
Pediatric Bone Problems Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot and Ankle Care Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Pediatric Trauma Chevron Icon
Pediatric Trauma Management Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Tendon Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Foot Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Stretches to Prevent Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Toe Injuries Chevron Icon
Toe Sprain Chevron Icon
Toe Wounds Chevron Icon
Toenail Fungal Infection Chevron Icon
Traumatic Injuries Chevron Icon
Yellow Nails Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 18 ratings
Patient Ratings (18)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Nov 14, 2022
Even though I had not been his patient before, Dr. Dahlin saw me right away when I told him I would be going out of town the following week. He had helpful insights on how to treat toenail fungus beyond just taking meds or getting expensive laser treatment. He rectified my ingrown toenail as non-invasively as possible, and now I can go on my trip with peace of mind.
John — Nov 14, 2022
About Dr. Joseph Dahlin, DPM

Specialties
  • Podiatry
Years of Experience
  • 11 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1912261652
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Rush University Medical Center
Medical Education
  • Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine Rosalind Franklin University
Undergraduate School
  • University of Iowa
Board Certifications
  • Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Joseph Dahlin, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dahlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Dahlin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Dahlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Dahlin works at Colorado Foot & Ankle Wellness in Grand Junction, CO. View the full address on Dr. Dahlin’s profile.

18 patients have reviewed Dr. Dahlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dahlin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dahlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dahlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

