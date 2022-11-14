Dr. Joseph Dahlin, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dahlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Dahlin, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joseph Dahlin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Grand Junction, CO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with Colorado Canyons Hospital & Medical Center and Community Hospital.
Colorado Foot & Ankle Wellness241 Grand Ave Ste 3, Grand Junction, CO 81501 Directions (970) 433-7547Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Colorado Canyons Hospital & Medical Center
- Community Hospital
Even though I had not been his patient before, Dr. Dahlin saw me right away when I told him I would be going out of town the following week. He had helpful insights on how to treat toenail fungus beyond just taking meds or getting expensive laser treatment. He rectified my ingrown toenail as non-invasively as possible, and now I can go on my trip with peace of mind.
- Rush University Medical Center
- Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine Rosalind Franklin University
- University of Iowa
- Foot Surgery
