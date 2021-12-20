Dr. Joseph Czerkawski Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Czerkawski Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Czerkawski Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Czerkawski Jr, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Beaches and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
Locations
Baptist Internal Medicine836 Prudential Dr Ste 1400, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 396-0000
Baptist Internal Mdcn Fam Mdcn1660 Prudential Dr Ste 400, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 396-0000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Joe is the best Doctor I've ever had. He is attentive during your appointment, he takes time to listen to you, his mind is not somewhere else. He does not hurry you or make you feel hurried. He is compassionet, attentive and kind
About Dr. Joseph Czerkawski Jr, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Czerkawski Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Czerkawski Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Czerkawski Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Czerkawski Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Czerkawski Jr.
