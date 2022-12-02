See All Oncologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Joseph Curry, MD

Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
5 (742)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Dr. Joseph Curry, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Curry works at Thomas Jefferson Otolaryngology in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Laryngeal Cancer, Oral Cancer and Tongue Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Department of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery
    925 Chestnut St Fl 6, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Jefferson Otolaryngology Associates
    2211 Chapel Ave W Ste 403, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Laryngeal Cancer
Oral Cancer
Tongue Cancer
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasopharynx Tumor Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Hormone Balancing Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 742 ratings
Patient Ratings (742)
5 Star
(664)
4 Star
(60)
3 Star
(13)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(4)
Dec 02, 2022
From start to finish they showed such confidence and put our mind at ease. Highest recommendation I can give to Dr Curry and his team.
Maureen J. — Dec 02, 2022
About Dr. Joseph Curry, MD

  • Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
  • 19 years of experience
  • English, Chinese
  • 1043427172
  • University of Miami Hospitals & Clinic
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
  • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
  • St. Joseph's University
  • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Joseph Curry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Curry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Curry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Curry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Curry has seen patients for Laryngeal Cancer, Oral Cancer and Tongue Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Curry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

742 patients have reviewed Dr. Curry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curry.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Curry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Curry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

