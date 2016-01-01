Dr. Joseph Curreri, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Curreri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Curreri, DO
Dr. Joseph Curreri, DO is a Pulmonologist in Pennsauken, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and Cape Regional Medical Center.
Curreri Group124 Lexington Ave, Pennsauken, NJ 08109 Directions (856) 663-1121
- Pulmonary Disease
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Male
- UMDNJ-NJMS-U Hosp
- UMDNJ-NJ Med Sch/U Hosp
- UMDNJ-NJ Med Sch/U Hosp
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
- Cape Regional Medical Center
Dr. Curreri has seen patients for Viral Infection, Asthma and Influenza (Flu), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Curreri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Curreri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curreri.
