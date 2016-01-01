See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Pennsauken, NJ
Dr. Joseph Curreri, DO

Pulmonary Disease
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joseph Curreri, DO is a Pulmonologist in Pennsauken, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and Cape Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Curreri works at Curreri Group in Pennsauken, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Viral Infection, Asthma and Influenza (Flu) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Curreri Group
    124 Lexington Ave, Pennsauken, NJ 08109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 663-1121

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Viral Infection
Asthma
Influenza (Flu)
Viral Infection
Asthma
Influenza (Flu)

Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Empyema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Empyema
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon

About Dr. Joseph Curreri, DO

  • Pulmonary Disease
  • 33 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1609852623
Education & Certifications

  • UMDNJ-NJMS-U Hosp
  • UMDNJ-NJ Med Sch/U Hosp
  • UMDNJ-NJ Med Sch/U Hosp
  • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
  • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Hospital Affiliations

  • Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
  • Cape Regional Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Joseph Curreri, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Curreri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Curreri has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Curreri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Curreri works at Curreri Group in Pennsauken, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Curreri’s profile.

Dr. Curreri has seen patients for Viral Infection, Asthma and Influenza (Flu), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Curreri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Curreri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curreri.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Curreri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Curreri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

