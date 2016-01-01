Overview

Dr. Joseph Curreri, DO is a Pulmonologist in Pennsauken, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and Cape Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Curreri works at Curreri Group in Pennsauken, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Viral Infection, Asthma and Influenza (Flu) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

