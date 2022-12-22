Dr. Joseph Curletta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Curletta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Curletta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Curletta, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
Dr. Curletta works at
Locations
Valley Pain Consultants - Gilbert3483 S Mercy Rd Ste 102, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 467-2273Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Valley Pain Consultants - Chandler2095 W Pecos Rd # A8, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 467-2273
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
All went well after a longer than normal wait in the waiting room.
About Dr. Joseph Curletta, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1952378804
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- University Pittsburgh
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Curletta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Curletta accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Curletta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Curletta works at
Dr. Curletta has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Curletta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
116 patients have reviewed Dr. Curletta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curletta.
