See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Gilbert, AZ
Dr. Joseph Curletta, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Joseph Curletta, MD

Pain Medicine
4.5 (116)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Joseph Curletta, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS

Dr. Curletta works at Valley Pain Consultants in Gilbert, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Valley Pain Consultants - Gilbert
    3483 S Mercy Rd Ste 102, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 467-2273
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Valley Pain Consultants - Chandler
    2095 W Pecos Rd # A8, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 467-2273

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Chronic Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Baclofen Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fluoroscopy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Lumbar Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Minimally Invasive Decompression for Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Morphine Pump Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Block Chevron Icon
Occipital Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 116 ratings
    Patient Ratings (116)
    5 Star
    (94)
    4 Star
    (10)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Curletta?

    Dec 22, 2022
    All went well after a longer than normal wait in the waiting room.
    Annual visit with Dr C. — Dec 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Curletta, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joseph Curletta, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Curletta to family and friends

    Dr. Curletta's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Curletta

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joseph Curletta, MD.

    About Dr. Joseph Curletta, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952378804
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University Pittsburgh
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Curletta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Curletta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Curletta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Curletta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Curletta has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Curletta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    116 patients have reviewed Dr. Curletta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curletta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Curletta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Curletta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Joseph Curletta, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.