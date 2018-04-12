See All Neurologists in Sheffield, AL
Neurology
Dr. Joseph Cuccia, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sheffield, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY AT UTICA-ROME and is affiliated with Helen Keller Hospital and Shoals Hospital.

Dr. Cuccia works at Joseph R. Cuccia MD PC in Sheffield, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Joseph R. Cuccia MD PC
    1100 S Jackson Hwy Ste 101, Sheffield, AL 35660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 381-5955

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Helen Keller Hospital
  • Shoals Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
TCD Bubble Test
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
TCD Bubble Test

Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Aetna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Apr 12, 2018
    Love this Doctor! He has helped me cut back my migraines days a month. I used to have @ 9 migraines that lasted days at a time. But now i have 4 to 5 migraines and the lenth of days they last is shorter.
    Kim in Florence, AL — Apr 12, 2018
    About Dr. Joseph Cuccia, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467432377
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY AT UTICA-ROME
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Cuccia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cuccia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cuccia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cuccia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cuccia works at Joseph R. Cuccia MD PC in Sheffield, AL. View the full address on Dr. Cuccia’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Cuccia. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cuccia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cuccia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cuccia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

