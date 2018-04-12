Dr. Joseph Cuccia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cuccia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Cuccia, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Cuccia, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sheffield, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY AT UTICA-ROME and is affiliated with Helen Keller Hospital and Shoals Hospital.
Locations
Joseph R. Cuccia MD PC1100 S Jackson Hwy Ste 101, Sheffield, AL 35660 Directions (256) 381-5955
Hospital Affiliations
- Helen Keller Hospital
- Shoals Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Love this Doctor! He has helped me cut back my migraines days a month. I used to have @ 9 migraines that lasted days at a time. But now i have 4 to 5 migraines and the lenth of days they last is shorter.
About Dr. Joseph Cuccia, MD
- Neurology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY AT UTICA-ROME
Dr. Cuccia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cuccia accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans.
