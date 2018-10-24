Dr. Joseph Creely III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Creely III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Creely III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Creely III, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville, Norton Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Locations
Community Ent. & Allergy4950 Norton Healthcare Blvd Ste 209, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (502) 425-5556
Louisville Ent Associates2355 Poplar Level Rd Ste 400, Louisville, KY 40217 Directions (502) 459-3760
First Urology Psc115 Huston Dr, Shepherdsville, KY 40165 Directions (502) 425-5556
- 4 7926 Preston Hwy Ste 208, Louisville, KY 40219 Directions (502) 425-5556
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Norton Hospital
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Creely and his staff are awesome! They are always on time and clearly enjoy helping people both proactively and when there is an illness. Appointments are expeditious and professional. They listen and treat accordingly. If there was a doctor visit I looked forward to (as opposed to dreading), this would one would be it. I highly recommend either of their Louisville locations for service!
About Dr. Joseph Creely III, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1912903469
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Creely III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Creely III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Creely III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Creely III has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Creely III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Creely III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Creely III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Creely III, there are benefits to both methods.