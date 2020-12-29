Overview

Dr. Joseph Crawford, MD is an Urology Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital and Sebastian River Medical Center.



Dr. Crawford works at Cynthia S Crawford MD in Vero Beach, FL with other offices in Sebastian, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.