Dr. Crawford has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Crawford, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Crawford, MD is an Urology Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital and Sebastian River Medical Center.
Dr. Crawford works at
Locations
Advanced Urology Associates of Florida Pl.1986 35th Ave, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 562-7220
- 2 7945 Bay St Ste 4, Sebastian, FL 32958 Directions (772) 388-0239
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
- Sebastian River Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
THE BEST! I have been as patient for over 15 years (having had several previous urologists), and there are none better! He gives it to you straight. If you approach healthcare as personal responsibility, involvement and a team effort this is the place for you. Thorough answers, VERY knowledgeable, experienced and caring! If you are looking for someone to hold your hand, tell you what you want to hear, and promise you that he can (and you can count on him to perform) miracles, then you might look for a Dr that will tell you what you want to hear, rather than the limits of current medical realities and treatments.
About Dr. Joseph Crawford, MD
- Urology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1689661738
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Urology
Dr. Crawford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crawford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crawford works at
Dr. Crawford has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crawford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Crawford. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crawford.
