Overview

Dr. Joseph Cozzolino, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Zephyrhills, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with AdventHealth Wesley Chapel.



Dr. Cozzolino works at AdventHealth Medical Group Urology at East Pasco in Zephyrhills, FL with other offices in Wesley Chapel, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.