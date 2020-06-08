Overview

Dr. Joseph Cox, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Duncan Regional Hospital, Mercy Hospital Ada, Mercy Hospital Ardmore and Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Cox works at Neuroscience Specialists PC in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.