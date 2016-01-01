Dr. Joseph Couvillon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Couvillon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Couvillon, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Couvillon, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology & Vascular Radiology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Winchester Medical Center.
Dr. Couvillon works at
Locations
Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center9901 Medical Center Dr, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (240) 826-6252Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Winchester Radiologists PC160 Exeter Dr Ste 103, Winchester, VA 22603 Directions (540) 686-1600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Winchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Joseph Couvillon, MD
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1053517516
Education & Certifications
- Baptist Hospital
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Georgetown University
- Interventional Radiology & Vascular Radiology and Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Couvillon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Couvillon accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Couvillon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Couvillon has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Couvillon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Couvillon speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Couvillon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Couvillon.
