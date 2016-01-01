Overview

Dr. Joseph Couvillon, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology & Vascular Radiology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Winchester Medical Center.



Dr. Couvillon works at Shady Grove Adventist Hospital Wound Care Center in Rockville, MD with other offices in Winchester, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.