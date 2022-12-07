Dr. Costabile has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Costabile, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Costabile, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Rutgers University New Brunswick and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.
Dr. Costabile works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cardiovascular Assoc of the Delaware Valley PA570 Egg Harbor Rd Ste B1, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Costabile?
Dr Costabile is a great caring Doctor. Explains procedure to come really really well prior to surgery and equally as well upon completion of surgery.
About Dr. Joseph Costabile, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1376592675
Education & Certifications
- Cooper University Health Care
- Cooper University Health Care
- Rutgers University New Brunswick
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Costabile has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Costabile works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Costabile. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Costabile.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Costabile, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Costabile appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.