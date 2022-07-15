Dr. Joseph Corallo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corallo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Corallo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Corallo, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They graduated from University of Medicine & Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, Broward Health Coral Springs and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.
Locations
Colon and Rectal Clinic of Ft. Lauderdale2901 Coral Hills Dr Ste 360, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 691-3846Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Colon & Rectal Clinic of Fort Lauderdale - Plantation350 N Pine Island Rd Ste 300, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 691-3828Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My 91 year old mom had a terrible infection in her abdomen from a bowel tear. Dr Corollo recommended surgery as the only way to keep her alive but set our expectations low. Not only did he clear the infection and blockage, she has completed her physical therapy and returned home. Dr Corollo saved her life with his decisive action and precise execution.
About Dr. Joseph Corallo, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1073766804
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Medicine & Dentistry of New Jersey
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
