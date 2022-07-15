See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Coral Springs, FL
Dr. Joseph Corallo, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.5 (30)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joseph Corallo, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They graduated from University of Medicine & Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, Broward Health Coral Springs and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.

Dr. Corallo works at Comprehensive Care Group of South Florida in Coral Springs, FL with other offices in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anorectal Abscess, Colorectal Cancer and Intestinal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Colon and Rectal Clinic of Ft. Lauderdale
    2901 Coral Hills Dr Ste 360, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 691-3846
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Colon & Rectal Clinic of Fort Lauderdale - Plantation
    350 N Pine Island Rd Ste 300, Plantation, FL 33324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 691-3828
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Westside Hospital
  • HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
  • Broward Health Coral Springs
  • HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anorectal Abscess
Colorectal Cancer
Intestinal Abscess
Anorectal Abscess
Colorectal Cancer
Intestinal Abscess

Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anoscopy With Removal of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 15, 2022
    My 91 year old mom had a terrible infection in her abdomen from a bowel tear. Dr Corollo recommended surgery as the only way to keep her alive but set our expectations low. Not only did he clear the infection and blockage, she has completed her physical therapy and returned home. Dr Corollo saved her life with his decisive action and precise execution.
    Grateful in Sunrise — Jul 15, 2022
    About Dr. Joseph Corallo, MD

    • Colorectal Surgery
    • English
    • 1073766804
    Education & Certifications

    • Jackson Memorial Hospital
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital
    • University of Medicine &amp; Dentistry of New Jersey
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Corallo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corallo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Corallo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Corallo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Corallo has seen patients for Anorectal Abscess, Colorectal Cancer and Intestinal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Corallo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Corallo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corallo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Corallo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Corallo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

