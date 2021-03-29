Overview

Dr. Joseph Cooper, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Marietta, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with Selby General Hospital and Marietta Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Cooper works at Marietta Memorial Hosp Srgy in Marietta, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.