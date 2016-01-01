Overview

Dr. Joseph Cooper, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Docs Surgical Hospital and Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Cooper works at Interventional Pain Doctors - Los Angeles in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.