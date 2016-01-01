See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Los Angeles, CA
Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Joseph Cooper, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Docs Surgical Hospital and Providence Saint John's Health Center.

Dr. Cooper works at Interventional Pain Doctors - Los Angeles in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    DOCS Spine and Orthopedics
    8436 W 3rd St Ste 800, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 860-3048
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
  • Docs Surgical Hospital
  • Providence Saint John's Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Hip Replacement With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Injuries Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Joseph Cooper, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518377241
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Steadman-Philippon Research Institute, Vail, Co
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Usc / Keck School Of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Washington University of St. Louis
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Cooper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cooper works at Interventional Pain Doctors - Los Angeles in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Cooper’s profile.

    Dr. Cooper has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooper.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cooper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cooper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

