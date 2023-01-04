See All General Surgeons in Saginaw, MI
Dr. Joseph Contino, MD

Breast Surgical Oncology
5.0 (43)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joseph Contino, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center Harrison.

Dr. Contino works at Covenant Cancer Care Center in Saginaw, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Covenant Cancer Care Center
    5400 Mackinaw Rd Fl 5, Saginaw, MI 48604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 583-5060

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Covenant Medical Center Harrison

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Bladder Cancer
Breast Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Bladder Cancer

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Genetic Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • America's Health Choice
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthChoice
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • PHCS
    • Priority Health
    • Sierra Choice
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Health Network
    • Veteran Administration Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 04, 2023
    I was so worried that I would have hideous scaring after I had my surgery but boy was I wrong! I can’t even feel where my breast surgery was done and there is barely a scare and I’m only 3-4 months post op! I love his bedside manner and his staff is just top notch! Thank you Dr. Contino I truly appreciate you!
    Jody Vrable — Jan 04, 2023
    About Dr. Joseph Contino, MD

    • Breast Surgical Oncology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1356384499
    Education & Certifications

    • UC-Davis Med Ctr
    • Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
    • Santa Clara University
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Contino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Contino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Contino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Contino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Contino works at Covenant Cancer Care Center in Saginaw, MI. View the full address on Dr. Contino’s profile.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Contino. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Contino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Contino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Contino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

