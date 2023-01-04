Dr. Joseph Contino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Contino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Contino, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Contino, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center Harrison.
Locations
-
1
Covenant Cancer Care Center5400 Mackinaw Rd Fl 5, Saginaw, MI 48604 Directions (989) 583-5060
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center Harrison
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- America's Health Choice
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthChoice
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- PHCS
- Priority Health
- Sierra Choice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Health Network
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was so worried that I would have hideous scaring after I had my surgery but boy was I wrong! I can’t even feel where my breast surgery was done and there is barely a scare and I’m only 3-4 months post op! I love his bedside manner and his staff is just top notch! Thank you Dr. Contino I truly appreciate you!
About Dr. Joseph Contino, MD
- Breast Surgical Oncology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UC-Davis Med Ctr
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- Santa Clara University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Contino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Contino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Contino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Contino speaks Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Contino. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Contino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Contino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Contino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.