Overview

Dr. Joseph Coney, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Mentor, OH. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.



Dr. Coney works at Retina Associates Of Cleveland, Inc. in Mentor, OH with other offices in Warren, OH, Akron, OH, New Castle, PA, Middleburg Heights, OH, Youngstown, OH and Beachwood, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.