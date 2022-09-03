Dr. Joseph Coney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Coney, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Coney, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Mentor, OH. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
Locations
Retina Associates Of Cleveland9485 Mentor Ave Ste 110, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (440) 205-4444Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Retina Associates Of Cleveland170 North Rd Ne, Warren, OH 44483 Directions (330) 856-2238Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Retina Associates of Cleveland, Inc.690 White Pond Dr # 120, Akron, OH 44320 Directions
Retina Associates Of Cleveland708 N Jefferson St, New Castle, PA 16101 Directions (724) 658-5597
Retina Associates Of Cleveland690 White Pond Dr # 120, Akron, OH 44320 Directions (330) 869-0738
Retina Associates of Cleveland, Inc.15299 Bagley Rd Ste 200, Middleburg Heights, OH 44130 Directions (440) 663-0022Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
Retina Associates Of Cleveland5390 Belmont Ave, Youngstown, OH 44505 Directions (330) 759-8777Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
Retina Associates Of Cleveland24075 COMMERCE PARK, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 831-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Peach State Health Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- Wellcare of Georgia
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Highly likely to refer any friends with similar issues like mine to Dr. Coney.
About Dr. Joseph Coney, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1528007101
Education & Certifications
- Joslin Diabetes Center
- University Hospital Of Cleveland
- Resurrection Med Ctr
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coney has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
186 patients have reviewed Dr. Coney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.