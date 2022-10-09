Dr. Joseph Colletta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colletta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Colletta, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Colletta, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They completed their residency with General Surgery, Jackson Memorial Hospital, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
Locations
Lynn Women's Health & Wellness Institute690 Meadows Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 955-2131
Boca Raton Regional Hospital800 Meadows Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 955-2131Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr Colette and many years ago he was so amazing he made sure and went out of his way to attack the problem in my breast before anything could change and yet I had the worst of the worst insurance and yet he did not care he could the mere fact that I was not going to end up with breast cancer I will always forever be into debt to him may God always bless him he's a true man of God and an honest man actually I could not even afford to go to the appointment and he was working with a Susan g Coleman program what a blessing they were they saved my life God bless thank you so much Dr Coletta you always are in my prayers.forever yours Lisa J
About Dr. Joseph Colletta, MD
- Breast Surgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery, Jackson Memorial Hospital, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
