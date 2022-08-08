See All General Surgeons in Wheeling, WV
Dr. Joseph Colella, MD

General Surgery
3.9 (7)
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joseph Colella, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wheeling, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Wheeling Hospital.

Dr. Colella works at WVU Medicine Hospitals And Institutes in Wheeling, WV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Wheeling Hospital
    1 Medical Park, Wheeling, WV 26003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 243-6530

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wheeling Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleeve Gastrectomy
Abdominal Pain
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Abdominal Pain
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 08, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr. Colella for a little over a year now and he has helped me with alot more than my bariatric surgery. He is an outstanding Dr and his office staff are truly wonderful people. I highly recommend him to anyone!!
    CarriM — Aug 08, 2022
    About Dr. Joseph Colella, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1760482269
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Colella has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Colella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Colella works at WVU Medicine Hospitals And Institutes in Wheeling, WV. View the full address on Dr. Colella’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Colella. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colella.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

