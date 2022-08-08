Dr. Colella has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Colella, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Colella, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wheeling, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Wheeling Hospital.
Locations
Wheeling Hospital1 Medical Park, Wheeling, WV 26003 Directions (304) 243-6530
Hospital Affiliations
- Wheeling Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Colella for a little over a year now and he has helped me with alot more than my bariatric surgery. He is an outstanding Dr and his office staff are truly wonderful people. I highly recommend him to anyone!!
About Dr. Joseph Colella, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Colella. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colella.
