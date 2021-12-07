Dr. Joseph Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Cohen, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Cohen, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cedar Park, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Cohen works at
Locations
Hill Country Eye Center12171 W Parmer Ln Ste 201, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 335-9600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr Cohen is the doctor for both boys for more than 7 years now. He takes time and listens and always give answers. Our appointments are never rushed. I highly recommend him to anyone who believes in science. He is our go to guy and our family loves him!
- Pediatrics
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1932119930
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.