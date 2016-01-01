Dr. Joseph Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Cohen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Cohen, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Elmhurst, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDONESIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Cohen works at
Locations
Long Island Consultation Center9131 Queens Blvd Ste 222, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Directions (718) 896-3400
Global Medical Testing & Services PC8015 Main St Ste 1A, Jamaica, NY 11435 Directions (718) 701-0536
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Joseph Cohen, MD
- Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1801039870
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF INDONESIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.