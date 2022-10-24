Overview

Dr. Joseph Cochran, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.



Dr. Cochran works at Childrens-Eggleston Emergncy in Houston, TX with other offices in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chiari Malformation Type 1, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.