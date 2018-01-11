See All Ophthalmologists in Saint Charles, MO
Dr. Joseph Clever, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Charles, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.

Dr. Clever works at Saint Charles Eye Center in Saint Charles, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Posterior Scleritis and Macular Edema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    St Charles Eye Center Inc.
    1005 Fairgrounds Rd, Saint Charles, MO 63301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 946-6986

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Posterior Scleritis
Macular Edema
Vision Screening
Posterior Scleritis
Macular Edema
Vision Screening

Posterior Scleritis
Macular Edema
Vision Screening
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Allergic Conjunctivitis
B-Scan Ultrasound
Blepharitis
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Diseases
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Drusen
Eyelid Disorders
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
Ocular Hypertension
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Presbyopia
Senile Cataracts
Stye
Ultrasound, Eye
Visual Field Defects
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Bell's Palsy
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharoplasty
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Cornea Surgery
Cornea Transplant
Corneal Erosion
Corneal Ulcer
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diabetic Retinopathy
Dry Eyes
Entropion
Excision of Chalazion
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery
Farsightedness
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Glaucoma Surgery
Herpetic Keratitis
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Keratoconus
Macular Hole
Nearsightedness
Pinguecula
Pterygium
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Removal of Intraocular Foreign Body
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Tear Duct Disorders
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vitreous Hemorrhage
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 11, 2018
    Dr Cleaver is a Awesome Doctor. He explained everything. Took time to answer all questions and my eyes are perfect. I highly recommend.
    Richard P in Saint Peters, Mo — Jan 11, 2018
    About Dr. Joseph Clever, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245438886
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Clever, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clever is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Clever has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Clever has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Clever works at Saint Charles Eye Center in Saint Charles, MO. View the full address on Dr. Clever’s profile.

    Dr. Clever has seen patients for Posterior Scleritis and Macular Edema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clever on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Clever. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clever.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clever, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clever appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

