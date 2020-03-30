Overview

Dr. Joseph Cleveland, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital and UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.



Dr. Cleveland works at UCHealth in Aurora, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Partial Lung Collapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.