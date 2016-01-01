Dr. Joseph Clemente, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clemente is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Clemente, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Clemente, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Middletown, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY LA SALLE / MEXICAN SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.
Dr. Clemente works at
Locations
-
1
Jersey Shore Ambulatory Associates LLC1270 State Route 35, Middletown, NJ 07748 Directions (732) 615-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clemente?
About Dr. Joseph Clemente, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1164425435
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY LA SALLE / MEXICAN SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clemente has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clemente accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clemente has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clemente works at
Dr. Clemente has seen patients for Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clemente on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Clemente speaks Italian.
Dr. Clemente has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clemente.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clemente, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clemente appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.