Overview

Dr. Joseph Clark Sr, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital and Marshall Medical Center South.



Dr. Clark Sr works at Surgery Center Of Huntsville in Huntsville, AL with other offices in Madison, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger, Hand Tendon Repair and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.