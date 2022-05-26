Dr. Joseph Clark Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Clark Sr, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Clark Sr, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital and Marshall Medical Center South.
Dr. Clark Sr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Surgery Center of Huntsville721 Madison St SE, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 533-4888
-
2
Huntsville Hospital101 Sivley Rd SW, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 539-2728MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
3
Madison Office - TOC8415 WANN DR, Madison, AL 35758 Directions (256) 539-2728
-
4
The Orthopaedic Center927 Franklin St SE, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 539-2728Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntsville Hospital
- Marshall Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clark Sr?
I’m recovering from a rotator cuff surgery on my left shoulder, having also had R. Clark for a total reverse shoulder replacement two years ago, and thing joint surger previous to that. Dr. Clark is a very caring surgeon and is a really cool and nice doctor. He has given me specific exercises to do to recover from the surgeries instead of having me go in for therapy which was a good thing. He said that since I’m a pianist that I could do exercises at home and continue teaching and playing the piano!
About Dr. Joseph Clark Sr, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1295704419
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clark Sr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clark Sr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clark Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clark Sr works at
Dr. Clark Sr has seen patients for Trigger Finger, Hand Tendon Repair and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clark Sr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark Sr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.