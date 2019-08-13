Dr. Joseph Ciocca, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ciocca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Ciocca, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joseph Ciocca, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Aliquippa, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Beaver and Upmc Jameson.
Adagio Health99 Autumn St, Aliquippa, PA 15001 Directions (724) 888-5040
Joseph J Ciocca MD LLC1200 Sharon Rd Ste 101, Beaver, PA 15009 Directions (724) 888-5040
Hospital Affiliations
- Heritage Valley Beaver
- Upmc Jameson
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Dr. Ciocca & his staff are kind, friendly, & compassionate.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Magee Womens Hospital
- Magee Womens Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Princeton University
Dr. Ciocca has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ciocca accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ciocca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ciocca works at
Dr. Ciocca has seen patients for Yeast Infections, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ciocca on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Ciocca. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ciocca.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ciocca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ciocca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.