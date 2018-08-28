Dr. Joseph Cimino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cimino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Cimino, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Cimino, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from Universidad De Navarra, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Cimino works at
Locations
1
Pediatric Neurology PA7485 Sandlake Commons Blvd, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 293-1122
2
Dresner Eye Care LLC8045 Spyglass Hill Rd Ste 105, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 610-7105
Hospital Affiliations
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Cimino is an amazing Doctor he always has taken excellent care of my child. My son has been his patient for the past five years. I could not ask for a better doc.
About Dr. Joseph Cimino, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881675643
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Med Center
- Universidad De Navarra, Facultad De Medicina
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatric Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cimino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cimino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cimino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cimino speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Cimino. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cimino.
