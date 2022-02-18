Dr. Cihlar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Cihlar, DO
Dr. Joseph Cihlar, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hixson, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from LINCOLN MEMORIAL UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.
North River Oncology and Hematology PC2051 Hamill Rd Ste 103, Hixson, TN 37343 Directions (423) 756-8871
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
I have been to many osteopathic specialists but the treatment of those osteopathic I didn't feel much effect. But after treatment to the Joseph Cihlar, I really felt very much different from any I want to the treatment. His osteopathic treatment is very much effective.
- Internal Medicine
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1871926246
- LINCOLN MEMORIAL UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL DEPARTMENT
Dr. Cihlar accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cihlar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
