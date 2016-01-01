Overview

Dr. Joseph Cicenia III, MD is a Pulmonologist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Cicenia III works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Thoracentesis, Bronchoscopy and Pleural Effusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.