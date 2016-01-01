See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Joseph Cicenia III, MD

Pulmonary Disease
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joseph Cicenia III, MD is a Pulmonologist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Cicenia III works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Thoracentesis, Bronchoscopy and Pleural Effusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic Main Campus
    9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 524-7709
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thoracentesis
Bronchoscopy
Pleural Effusion
Thoracentesis
Bronchoscopy
Pleural Effusion

Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    About Dr. Joseph Cicenia III, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1699821009
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Vincent's Hosp
    • Med Ctr Del
    • Med Ctr Del
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cleveland Clinic

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Cicenia III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cicenia III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cicenia III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cicenia III works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Dr. Cicenia III’s profile.

    Dr. Cicenia III has seen patients for Thoracentesis, Bronchoscopy and Pleural Effusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cicenia III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Cicenia III has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cicenia III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cicenia III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cicenia III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

