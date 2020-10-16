See All Urologists in Dedham, MA
Dr. Joseph Ciccone, MD

Urology
4.0 (15)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joseph Ciccone, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dedham, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

Dr. Ciccone works at Dedham Medical Associates Inc in Dedham, MA with other offices in Chestnut Hill, MA, Jamaica Plain, MA and Needham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostatitis and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dedham Medical Associates
    1 Lyons St, Dedham, MA 02026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 329-6637
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates Inc.
    291 Independence Dr, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 541-6350
  3. 3
    Urology Practice Associates
    1155 Centre St # 58, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 732-9806
  4. 4
    BID-Needham Urology
    100 West St Ste 1, Needham, MA 02494 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 433-2110

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham
  • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Prostatitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Simplifi
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 16, 2020
    Such a great experience, after struggling with kidney pain. Couldn't get in to see other urologist and Dr Joe saw me for a quick telemedicine visit then treated me that week. Great guy.
    Hugh — Oct 16, 2020
    About Dr. Joseph Ciccone, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255505574
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Harvard
    Medical Education
    • Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
