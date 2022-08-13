Dr. Joseph Chun, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Chun, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Chun, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Moses Taylor Hospital, Regional Hospital Of Scranton and Wayne Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Northeastern Rehabilitation Associates5 Morgan Hwy Ste 4, Scranton, PA 18508 Directions (570) 344-3788Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Community Medical Center
- Moses Taylor Hospital
- Regional Hospital Of Scranton
- Wayne Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
My wife and I (Stephen & Jeanne) will greatly miss Dr. Joseph Chun. Thank You for the years that you have treated both us. You are excellent in both your personal and professional manner and We would recommend you to all of our friends and neighbors. We wish you nothing but the best in your move outside of our little area of Northeast Pennsylvania.
About Dr. Joseph Chun, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1780678789
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
