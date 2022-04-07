Overview

Dr. Joseph Chun, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.



Dr. Chun works at JOSEPH T CHUN MD in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.