Dr. Joseph Christiano, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (63)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joseph Christiano, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center and Saint Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Christiano works at Western Neuro in Tucson, AZ with other offices in Sierra Vista, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Western Neuro
    6567 E Carondelet Dr Ste 305, Tucson, AZ 85710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 881-8400
  2. 2
    Western Neurosurgery, Oracle-Magee
    7520 N Oracle Rd Ste 200, Tucson, AZ 85704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 881-8400
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Western Neurosurgery, Sierra Vista
    126 S Coronado Dr Ste A, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 881-8400
  4. 4
    Western Neurosurgery, Rita Ranch
    8290 S Houghton Rd, Tucson, AZ 85747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 881-8400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center
  • Saint Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Cord Stimulation
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Cord Stimulation

Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 63 ratings
    Patient Ratings (63)
    5 Star
    (57)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 17, 2021
    Dr. Christiano always explains things clearly and makes them easy to understand.
    David Schuster — Nov 17, 2021
    About Dr. Joseph Christiano, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609856475
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Oregon Health Science University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Georgetown University Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Christiano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christiano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Christiano has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Christiano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Christiano has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Christiano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    63 patients have reviewed Dr. Christiano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christiano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christiano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christiano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

